‘Manifest’ Star Melissa Roxburgh Teases More Mysteries for Season 3

Three months have passed when the trippy drama Manifest‘s third round begins, and questions about Montego Air Flight 828 — which vanished, then returned five-and-a-half years later — nosedive to more puzzling depths. Melissa Roxburgh, who plays brave NYPD detective Michaela Stone, briefs us:

Have the callings changed?

Those cryptic visions and audible directives continue, but, says Roxburgh, flight survivors “are beginning to share experiences and sometimes [the same] callings.” That happens to Michaela, her brother, Ben (Josh Dallas), and his 12-year-old son, Cal (Jack Messina), in the opener, which introduces a new passenger, the distraught Angelina (The Americans‘ Holly Taylor).

Is Flight 828 back?

The plane blew up on the tarmac in the series’ pilot — but then Ben’s finale calling indicated it had exploded and crashed into the water. This is big, she hints: “It’s not just a discovery to solve, and off they go.”

Is Zeke cured?

Michaela’s new husband (Matt Long) jumped into a frozen lake to save Cal. Now Zeke’s “death date” has passed and his callings have ceased. “We realize it’s not that simple to survive the death date,” she says. “Zeke is definitely not back to normal.”

