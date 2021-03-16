‘The Big D’: ‘The Bachelorette’s JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers to Host TBS Dating Competition Series

The latest dating competition series is all about second chances.

The Bachelorette‘sJoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers — the engaged couple fell in love during her season (the 12th, in 2016) — are set to host the 10-hour series The Big D on TBS. From the creators of Dating Naked and Are You the One?, the series has recent divorcees traveling to paradise in hopes of finding love … with their exes along for the journey.

The series follows 10 divorced couples as they move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica and “re-learn how to date,” according to TBS. “The group takes part in revealing relationship EX-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating.” One person will be eliminated in each episode, and “jealous exes may try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes’ honor.”

“After a year full of challenges, the opportunity to join forces with TBS and help people find love was a no-brainer,” Fletcher and Rodgers said in a statement. “We’re excited to go on this adventure in paradise with romantic hopefuls as they step out of their comfort zones and face unconventional dating scenarios in hopes of finding new love.”

“Dating is terrifying. Dating alongside your ex while living in the same house could be paralyzing or could help reignite an old flame,” Corie Henson, EVP, Head of Unscripted for TNT, TBS and truTV, added.

The Big D is produced by Lighthearted Entertainment. Rob LaPlante, Jeff Spangler and Kevin Lee serve as executive producers.

The Big D, TBA, TBS