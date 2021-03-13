Grammy Awards 2021: Watch The Night’s Best Performances (VIDEO)
The Grammy Awards may look a little different this year, but they still have some killer performances, albeit without a live audience going wild. In other words, the party must go on and it’s doing just that, in style.
Hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, the night kicked off with an opener from Harry Styles singing “Watermelon Sugar,” which went on to win a Grammy, and also included kick-ass perfomances from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, HAIM, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, and Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic. Below, catch some of the most incredible musical moments of the 63rd annual Grammys.
2021 Grammy Awards Nominees & Winners, From Record of the Year to Best Comedy Album
Harry Styles opens the show with “Watermelon Sugar”
Full Harry Styles Performance for all y’all IM DECEASED #GRAMMY#harry#harrystyles#harryspic.twitter.com/JHBuueUYuY
— Allison™️ (@allisoncantreed) March 15, 2021
Billie Eilish Sings ‘everything i wanted’
Billie Eilish performando “everything i wanted” no #GRAMMYs.pic.twitter.com/p3c2rsuLqY
— Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) March 15, 2021
HAIM Rocks Out With ‘The Steps’
HAIM PERFORMING THE STEPS AT THE #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/tyDbo1BqCr
— MARÍA (@HAIMclown) March 15, 2021
Black Pumas Perform ‘Colors’
Black Pumas performing Colors at the #GRAMMYs. Incredible 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rSYhikwNJZ
— George StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) March 15, 2021
2021 Grammys Opens With a Tour From Trevor Noah and a Swinging Harry Styles Performance (VIDEO)
Dua Lipa sings ‘Levitating’ With DaBaby & ‘Don’t Start’
.@DUALIPA performing “Levitating with DaBaby” and “Don’t Start Now at the 2021 #GRAMMYs !pic.twitter.com/7j2FmsPpEC
— Dua Lipa Charts (@StatsDuaLipa) March 15, 2021
Silk Sonic Debuts ‘Leave the Door Open’
THROWBACK SOUND: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic perform “Leave the Door Open” at the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/gyTb2SiFfL
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021
Taylor Swift performs Her Hits ‘Cardigan,’ ‘August’ & ‘Willow’ with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner
ICONIC: Taylor Swift performs a medley of her songs at the 2021 #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/AGe33YtaYG
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021
Bruno Mars Pays Tribute to Little Richard With ‘Good Golly, Miss Molly’
bruno mars / anderson .paak / silk sonic full grammys performance tribute to little richard pic.twitter.com/HxwFewCPgp
— j 🗣 (@beomgyureal) March 15, 2021
10 of the Most Unforgettable Grammy Moments, From Pink Taking Flight to Kesha's Comeback (VIDEO)
Lionel Richie honors Kenny Rogers with ‘Lady’
Confira a performance completa de Lionel Richie numa homenagem a Kenny Rodgers, no #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/P5TSfhAWDm
— No Instante – A informação agora (@NoInstante_n10_) March 15, 2021
Brandi Carlile remembers John Prine with ‘I Remember Everything’
Confira a performance completa de Brandi Carlile numa homenagem a John Prine, no #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/G6WtCqlytg
— No Instante – A informação agora (@NoInstante_n10_) March 15, 2021
Brittany Howard and Chris Martin perform Gerry and the Pacemakers’ ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’
Chris Martin and Brittany Howard performing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/0LJ06BeDwA
— CPing Media (@CPingMedia) March 15, 2021
Mickey Guyton sings her tune ‘Black Like Me’
QUE VOZ! Mickey Guyton é a primeira mulher preta a ser nomeada ao Grammy pelas categorias do Country! Ela cantou “Black Like Me”. Conheciam? #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/vFQYXqgwVn
— Clip Pop (@ClipPop_) March 15, 2021
Grammy Awards 2020: Watch the Best Performances of the Night (VIDEO)
Maren Morris and John Mayer perform ‘Bones’
I jumped, I screamed, and I even shed a tear at the end. Thank you @MarenMorris and @JohnMayer for the most magical performance I ever could have dreamed of 😭✨ #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/6f3IVAKYOv
— Maren’s GIRLs (@MarensGIRLs) March 15, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion performs ‘Body,’ ‘Savage,’ and ‘WAP’ with Cardi B
Ladies and gentlemen, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion! #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/cKHtp03t45
— Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021
Post Malone sings ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’
The “Goth” in me loves this performance! Thanks #PostMalone for the dark performance! #GRAMMYs#GRAMMYpic.twitter.com/Ci7lDhhHvl
— GoreJustGoth (@GoreJustGoddess) March 15, 2021
Lil’ Baby’s powerful performance of ‘The Bigger Picture’
Lil Baby might have just given one of the most powerful Grammy performances ever👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jUl3jqDZ3w
— CULTURE CENTRAL (@_CultureCentral) March 15, 2021
Grammys 2020: Alicia Keys & Boyz II Men Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant (VIDEO)
Doja Cat sings ‘Say So’
Say So en los Grammy's . Uhhh Doja Cat, siempre se luce. #grammys2021#GRAMMYs#saysopic.twitter.com/D2DxaYQKfK
— Jacky Tami (@vivaperreo) March 15, 2021