Grammy Awards 2021: Watch The Night’s Best Performances (VIDEO)

The Grammy Awards may look a little different this year, but they still have some killer performances, albeit without a live audience going wild. In other words, the party must go on and it’s doing just that, in style.

Hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, the night kicked off with an opener from Harry Styles singing “Watermelon Sugar,” which went on to win a Grammy, and also included kick-ass perfomances from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, HAIM, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, and Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic. Below, catch some of the most incredible musical moments of the 63rd annual Grammys.

Harry Styles opens the show with “Watermelon Sugar”

Billie Eilish Sings ‘everything i wanted’

Billie Eilish performando “everything i wanted” no #GRAMMYs.pic.twitter.com/p3c2rsuLqY — Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) March 15, 2021

HAIM Rocks Out With ‘The Steps’

Black Pumas Perform ‘Colors’

Black Pumas performing Colors at the #GRAMMYs. Incredible 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/rSYhikwNJZ — George StroumbouloPHÒulos 🐺 (@strombo) March 15, 2021

Dua Lipa sings ‘Levitating’ With DaBaby & ‘Don’t Start’

.@DUALIPA performing “Levitating with DaBaby” and “Don’t Start Now at the 2021 #GRAMMYs !pic.twitter.com/7j2FmsPpEC — Dua Lipa Charts (@StatsDuaLipa) March 15, 2021

Silk Sonic Debuts ‘Leave the Door Open’

THROWBACK SOUND: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic perform “Leave the Door Open” at the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/gyTb2SiFfL — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021

Taylor Swift performs Her Hits ‘Cardigan,’ ‘August’ & ‘Willow’ with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner

ICONIC: Taylor Swift performs a medley of her songs at the 2021 #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/AGe33YtaYG — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021

Bruno Mars Pays Tribute to Little Richard With ‘Good Golly, Miss Molly’

bruno mars / anderson .paak / silk sonic full grammys performance tribute to little richard pic.twitter.com/HxwFewCPgp — j 🗣 (@beomgyureal) March 15, 2021

Lionel Richie honors Kenny Rogers with ‘Lady’

Confira a performance completa de Lionel Richie numa homenagem a Kenny Rodgers, no #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/P5TSfhAWDm — No Instante – A informação agora (@NoInstante_n10_) March 15, 2021

Brandi Carlile remembers John Prine with ‘I Remember Everything’

Confira a performance completa de Brandi Carlile numa homenagem a John Prine, no #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/G6WtCqlytg — No Instante – A informação agora (@NoInstante_n10_) March 15, 2021

Brittany Howard and Chris Martin perform Gerry and the Pacemakers’ ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Chris Martin and Brittany Howard performing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” at the #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/0LJ06BeDwA — CPing Media (@CPingMedia) March 15, 2021

Mickey Guyton sings her tune ‘Black Like Me’

QUE VOZ! Mickey Guyton é a primeira mulher preta a ser nomeada ao Grammy pelas categorias do Country! Ela cantou “Black Like Me”. Conheciam? #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/vFQYXqgwVn — Clip Pop (@ClipPop_) March 15, 2021

Maren Morris and John Mayer perform ‘Bones’

I jumped, I screamed, and I even shed a tear at the end. Thank you @MarenMorris and @JohnMayer for the most magical performance I ever could have dreamed of 😭✨ #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/6f3IVAKYOv — Maren’s GIRLs (@MarensGIRLs) March 15, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion performs ‘Body,’ ‘Savage,’ and ‘WAP’ with Cardi B

Ladies and gentlemen, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion! #GRAMMYspic.twitter.com/cKHtp03t45 — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021

Post Malone sings ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Lil’ Baby’s powerful performance of ‘The Bigger Picture’

Lil Baby might have just given one of the most powerful Grammy performances ever👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jUl3jqDZ3w — CULTURE CENTRAL (@_CultureCentral) March 15, 2021

Doja Cat sings ‘Say So’