Grammy Awards 2021: Watch The Night’s Best Performances (VIDEO)

The Grammy Awards may look a little different this year, but they still have some killer performances, albeit without a live audience going wild. In other words, the party must go on and it’s doing just that, in style.

Hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah, the night kicked off with an opener from Harry Styles singing “Watermelon Sugar,” which went on to win a Grammy, and also included kick-ass perfomances from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, HAIM, Black Pumas, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, and Bruno Mars with Anderson .Paak as Silk Sonic. Below, catch some of the most incredible musical moments of the 63rd annual Grammys.

Harry Styles opens the show with “Watermelon Sugar”

Billie Eilish Sings ‘everything i wanted’

HAIM Rocks Out With ‘The Steps’

Black Pumas Perform ‘Colors’

Dua Lipa sings ‘Levitating’ With DaBaby & ‘Don’t Start’

Silk Sonic Debuts ‘Leave the Door Open’

Taylor Swift performs Her Hits ‘Cardigan,’ ‘August’ & ‘Willow’ with Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner

Bruno Mars Pays Tribute to Little Richard With ‘Good Golly, Miss Molly’

Lionel Richie honors Kenny Rogers with ‘Lady’

Brandi Carlile remembers John Prine with ‘I Remember Everything’

Brittany Howard and Chris Martin perform Gerry and the Pacemakers’ ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Mickey Guyton sings her tune ‘Black Like Me’

Maren Morris and John Mayer perform ‘Bones’

Megan Thee Stallion performs ‘Body,’ ‘Savage,’ and ‘WAP’ with Cardi B

Post Malone sings ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’

Lil’ Baby’s powerful performance of ‘The Bigger Picture’

Doja Cat sings ‘Say So’

