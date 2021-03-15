Nat Geo’s ‘Earth Moods’ Offers Serenity Through Nature in New Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

We’re pretty sure we all need to destress, and National Geographic’s Earth Moods looks like the perfect way to do it.

The five, 30-minute episodes, premiering Friday, April 16 on Disney+, transport viewers to various locales around the globe for needed bouts of serenity, and TV Insider has your first look at the peaceful teaser, above, plus key art, below.

Episodes include “Frozen Calm,” “Night Lights,” “Tropical Serenity,” “Desert Solitude,” and “Peaceful Patterns.” They take viewers from blue glaciers and arid deserts to lush rainforests and bustling metropolises, each one a singularly transportive exploration — all from the comfort of home. And each episode is geared toward creating a “mood,” one that also comes from the show’s immersive music, so that, as the key art teases, you can “feel the rhythms of our planet.”

The original score is composed by Neil Davidge, best known for his work in the Massive Attack and Halo video games.

So forget the stressors of daily life and mark your calendars for this refreshing new series. Be sure to check out the full teaser above for a taste of what’s to come.

Earth Moods, Series Premiere, Friday, April 16, Disney+