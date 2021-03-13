Chris Harrison Will Not Host Upcoming Season of ‘The Bachelorette’

A little over a week after declaring that he would be returning to The Bachelor franchise, Chris Harrison is now also out at least temporarily at The Bachelorette — ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon announced in a statement Friday that Harrison will not host the upcoming season.

The statement added that former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will pick up hosting duties for the show’s next season.

Harrison stepped down from The Bachelor amid controversy. During an interview with The Bachelorette‘s first Black lead, Rachel Lindsay, Harrison had defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who had “liked” racist social media posts and attended an Antebellum-themed party. He later apologized and stated he was taking a hiatus.

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing,” ABC and Warner Horizon said in Friday’s statement. Harrison has said that he’s been working with a race educator and strategist, faith leaders and scholars to further educate himself.

“As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise,” the statement continued, “we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) representation of our crew.”