Jinger Duggar‘s apparent love Gilmore Girls recently raised eyebrows among the former Counting On star’s fans.

On June 28, a Reddit user pointed out that Jinger, 31, seems to be a fan of the popular comedy-drama series starring Alexis Bledel, Lauren Graham, Milo Ventimiglia, Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, Jared Padalecki, and more.

“Jinger being a fan of Gilmore Girls is so interesting,” the Redditor shared alongside a photo of Jinger with a red Luke’s Diner mug. “Seeing that she even owns a Luke’s mug is making me wonder why she loves that show so much. Obviously it’s a great show, but it is centered around the fact that Lorelei fled her home at 16 and decided that she wanted to be independent and nothing like her parents. It’s interesting that this storyline seems so dear to Jinger.”

The series follows Lorelai Gilmore, a single mom who got pregnant as a teenager with her daughter, Rory, and chose to raise her without the help of her controlling and affluent mother, Emily, in a small town called Stars Hollow. Although it originally aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007 on The WB and The CW, the show got a Netflix reboot miniseries in 2016 called Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Meanwhile, Jinger‘s parents, 19 Kids and Counting stars Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, homeschooled their children under the fundamentalist Christian teachings of Bill Gothard’s Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP). Jinger and her 18 siblings weren’t allowed to watch most TV shows or movies, had limited access to the internet, and adhered to strict rules regarding modesty and gender roles.

In the comments, other Reddit users weighed in on Jinger’s curious affection for Gilmore Girls. Some speculated she watches it because her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, likes the series.

One wrote, “Jeremy loves secular shows. I love Jeremy. Now I love secular shows.”

Another wondered “How on earth she followed a show with that many pop culture references,” asking, “Does she stop and google every three minutes? Does Jeremy explain it to her?”

Someone else pointed out her and Rory’s shared passion for a warm cup of joe, commenting, “I mean, it’s a show where the main characters are obsessed with coffee…. of course she likes it since her personality is ‘coffee.’”

Still, others were confused about the conflicting values of Jinger and Rory. One shared, “Which is additionally funny because Rory is a self-motivated, highly intelligent female who values her independence and pursues higher education.”

To that, a second added, “Who makes bad choices like being a mistress twice!”

Still, some Reddit users pointed out that Gilmore Girls isn’t that radical. One wrote, “A rich teenager gets pregnant and chooses life and everything works out because of hard work and determination. It’s not as progressive a show as people think.”

A different Redditor shared, “I’m guessing she watches either the VidAngel or UPtv versions of the show,” as a second pointed out, “They used to air it on the Up Christian Network.”

“I wonder how she feels about Mrs. Kim/Lane,” someone else wondered, of Rory’s BFF and her super strict mother.

Meanwhile, yet another Duggar follower reminded the Reddit threat that Jinger also watches Seinfeld, to which another concluded, “Now that has to go over her head.”

