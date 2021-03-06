Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles & More to Perform

After a few delays due to COVID-19, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are officially in sight with a stellar performer lineup. CBS has just announced which stars will entertain at the event hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah and taking place Sunday, March 14.

Among the night’s star-studded lineup are Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Cardi B, BTS, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Dua Lipa, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Maren Morris, Post Malone, and Roddy Ricch.

And “Music’s Biggest Night” is also paying tribute to some of the independent venues which have been impacted greatly by the pandemic. Bartenders and box office managers from the Troubadour and Hotel Café in Los Angeles, Apollo Theater in New York City, and The Station Inn in Nashville will present awards for various categories.

Along with airing on CBS, the annual Grammy Awards ceremony will also be available to stream live and on demand on the newly-launched platform Paramount+. Additional presenters for the evening have yet to be announced at this time.

Don’t miss out as fan favorite artists come together, while also safely distanced, to perform an entertain through a medium that connects so many of us. Produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy, this year’s Grammy Awards are sure to put a smile on fans faces as some of their favorites take part in one of music’s biggest celebrations.

63rd Annual Grammy Awards, Sunday, March 14, 8/7c, CBS