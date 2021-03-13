‘Outlander’ Receives Early Season 7 Renewal at Starz

Sassenachs, rejoice! Starz is renewing its time-period drama Outlander for a seventh season.

The news comes amid a lengthy “Droughtlander” as fans await Season 6, still in production, but the series is making it worth the wait: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin have all signed up Season 7’s 12 episodes.

The Sony Pictures Television production will also see Matthew B. Roberts continue in his role as showrunner and executive producer. Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg will also return to executive produce.

Outlander is adapted from Diana Gabaldon‘s best-selling book series of the same name and follows the story of time-traveler Claire (Balfe) and her Highlander husband, Jamie Fraser (Heughan). Season 7 will be based on the seventh and eighth books in the Outlander series, An Echo in the Bone.

The series has had a history of early renewals. The last one carried the show through Season 6, filming now, and makes Season 7’s renewal news maybe a little unsurprising.

“Starz is committed to investing in unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera through our #TakeTheLead initiative,” said Christina Davis, president of Original Programming for Starz in a statement.

“The hit series Outlander embodies everything about our initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers,” she continued. “We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season.”

This news comes fresh off the success of Starz’s ongoing Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, which follows Heughan and former Outlander star Graham McTavish on adventures around Scotland. It’s the perfect antidote to the drought, we promise!

