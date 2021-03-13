‘Men in Kilts’: Sam & Graham Wrangle Sheep and Fight Off Midges (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 5 of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, “Culture and Tradition.”]

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are awfully crafty in the latest episode of Men in Kilts as they take on “Culture and Tradition.”

From craft work to the Gaelic language, the men are putting their bodies, spirits, and minds to the test with various stops. Kicking things off, their adventure begins on the rainy back roads as Sam drives a motorcycle with Graham riding shotgun in a side car.

First stop, Edinburgh, where they take in the city sights, and visit the shop of Stewart Christie, considered the oldest tailor in Scotland. There they chat with creative director Vixy Rae, who shows them old tools still used to measure and make suits as well as kilts.

The company is 300 years old, so it’s safe to say that Stewart Christie knows what they’re doing. Sam and Graham get custom tweed suits made up, and then trade the tailor shop for a garden, where they sit in a midge-infested spot (midges are the equivalent of gnats) as teacher Morag McDonald gives them a Gaelic lesson.

Sam can’t handle the pesky bugs though, and the class ends quickly, but the men keep the Gaelic language alive as they recal various scenes in which they’ve spoken the language on Outlander. Next stop: herbalist Claire Marcello, who has served as an advisor on the show — she helped Caitriona Balfe prep for her role as doc Claire Fraser — who takes them around her garden to learn about the benefits of certain herbs. Sam jokingly inquires about a remedy for hair-loss, eyeing his travel companion. Graham isn’t in the mood for digs, though.

Next task is basket weaving which they do under the direction of Lise Bech and Anna Liebmann. Along with learning the history behind weaving, Sam shares that his uncle wove wicker set pieces for Outlander, including Season 5’s fiery cross and a stag.

Finally, the men conclude their “Culture and Tradition” episode by meeting crofters, Donald and Alasdair Macleod, and Calum Macinnes, who tend to ungroomed lands and herd sheep with the help of dogs.

Competitive as always, Graham and Sam decide that they can herd the animals themselves — though the running, tripping, and herding that follows proves they actually can’t.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, Sundays, 9/8c, Starz