‘Men in Kilts’: Sam & Graham Make Spooky Pit Stops in ‘Witchcraft & Superstition’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 1, Episode 4 of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, “Witchcraft & Superstition.”]

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish‘s Scottish adventure continues in the latest Men in Kilts episode, “Witchcraft & Superstition,” in which things take a spooky turn.

As with every episode before it, the guys provide a little historical context to the subject matter, delving into Scotland’s fascination with spirits, Paganism, and more. Along with sharing their own superstitions, like Sam’s need to use a new pair of socks during each marathon he runs, they talk about the ways in which Scottish ancestors looked to spirits in order to guide them through various challenges like battles.

Just because they’re covering some heavy subjects though doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a little fun along the way. The first stop on the latest leg of their journey is Greyfriar’s Kirk in Edinburgh where they encounter a plague doctor and meet up with death historian Charlotte Golledge.

Along with roaming around the tombs and gravestones there, Sam and Graham take a peek at the old prison cells on the property and the tomb of “Bluidy” George Mackenzie. They hear about past visitors’ experiences of getting touched, scratched, and knocked out by unseen forces and test the supposedly haunted space for themselves.

Of course, Sam can’t miss a single opportunity to mess with Graham, scaring him left and right throughout the episode as they continue their journey, traveling to Wormiston House in Crail. The location is associated with Scotland’s witches, particularly their torturing. Graham kicks off their visit at Wormiston by reciting a poem.

During their tour, the men learn about the torture methods used against women who were accused of witchcraft and how they were branded on the face if not burned at the stake. On a less awful note, the men take another detour, traveling to the Outer Hebrides and Isle of Lewis to visit the standing stones there, which served as the inspiration for Outlander‘s Craigh Na Dun.

The location in the series is best known for being the spot where Caitriona Balfe‘s Claire touches the stones and travels back in time from the 20th century to 18th-century Scotland, where she eventually meets and falls in love with Heughan’s Jamie Fraser. In a last ditch attempt to recreate a moment most visitors try themselves, Sam reaches out to touch the stones, wondering if they might be as magical as they are on Outlander.

Graham tells him that it won’t work, but Sam’s undeterred in his effort. Thankfully the stones didn’t work — otherwise Outlander fans would be waiting forever for the next season of the series without Sam around.

In a celebratory end to their spooky episode, Sam and Graham attend a Baltane, a Pagan celebration involving dancing, a bonfire, and some traditional garments. Let’s just say it’s a party most probably wouldn’t mind attending. Until the next episode, stay tuned for Sam and Graham’s continued adventure in Men in Kilts.

