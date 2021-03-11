The right person may be in the host’s chair for the contestant in the hot seat in the March 14 episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Contestant Joseph Herrera, a gym owner, has to use one of his lifelines on a question in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, and since he’s already used his 50/50, his options are limited. He knows his phone call won’t be able to help him, so he’s left with asking the host, Jimmy Kimmel.

“Designer Christian Louboutin was reportedly inspired to create his shoes’ signature red soles after watching his assistant do what?” the question reads. Is the answer eat a strawberry, polish her nails, arrange flowers, or apply lipstick?

“I’ve seen [the shoes], but I don’t know about this,” Joseph admits, hoping that Kimmel does.

“Just to be clear, I don’t have the answers in advance, but here’s what I think,” the host says. “You’re lucky I do know a little bit about this.”

Watch the clip above to see why he does (and how it’s connected to Jimmy Kimmel Live), his thought process to eliminate some of the options, and his final answer.

Also in Sunday’s episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, registered nurse Kyle Shaules sits in the hot seat in hopes of walking away with the $1 million prize.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Sundays, 10/9c, ABC