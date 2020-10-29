'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire': The (Nervous) Celebs Talk Strategy (VIDEO)

Celebrities aren't the only ones worried about the questions on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

As TV Insider's exclusive first look at the celebrity contestants for this season — Joel McHale, Cedric the Entertainer, Julie Bowen, Tiffany Haddish, David Chang, Zachary Quinto, and Karamo Brown — reveals, a few of them are pretty nervous.

Bowen, for one, says she's concerned she'll be "wearing the badge of shame forever" if she does poorly.

Host Jimmy Kimmel says he knows how they feel — and that's nervous, too, due to the "Ask the Host" lifeline.

"For a lot of these celebrities, it determines whether others think they are intelligent or not," says Kimmel. "If you come on and you crap out, you might be seen as a dummy for the rest of your life."

Other stars chat strategy. Chang says his is simple — be confident and "don't be a chicken" — while Quinto says he has a competitive spirit and feels motivated to be playing for charity.

Watch the video above for more from the celebrities, including who's using that "ask the host" lifeline, who has faith in Kimmel, and Cedric the Entertainer's take on the difference between hosting and being a contestant on a game show.

In Sunday's episode, Bowen's playing for Baby2Baby and McHale for Groundswell. Also in the hot seat is bus driver Eric Bailey, hoping to walk away with the $1 million prize. This season includes celebrity contestants playing for charities, frontline heroes, and others affected by COVID-19. Other lifelines include "50/50," "Phone a Friend," and the ability to ask an expert guest for help.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Sundays, 9/8c, ABC