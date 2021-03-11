How President Biden’s Prime-Time Address Will Affect Broadcast TV Schedules

Thursday, March 11’s TV lineup will see some changes due to President Joe Biden prime-time address to the nation on the anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Slated for 8/7c pm, it means that the Big Four will make some small adjustments to accommodate his talk. Below, a guide to all the changes to know before settling down in front of your favorite shows.

ABC

ABC’s Thursday lineup is a big one, thanks to the Station 19and Grey’s Anatomy Spring crossover premiere, and the return of A Million Little Things. Instead of preemptions, ABC is pushing everything back by 20 minutes, which is the amount of time the network carved out for Biden’s address. So:

Station 19: 8:20/7:20c

Grey’s Anatomy: 9:20/8:20c

A Million Little Things: 10:21/9:21c

NBC

NBC’s lineup isn’t changing, as Biden’s address fills the slot left behind by Mr. Mayor, which recently concluded its Season 1 run.

Superstore: 8:30/7:30c

Law & Order: SVU: 9/8c

Dateline: 10/9c

CBS

CBS is preempting one of its slots to make room for the address, its other three sitcoms will move back by half an hour, and Clarice stays the same.

The Unicorn: Not airing

Young Sheldon: 8:30/7:30c

B Positive: 9/8c

Mom: 9:30/8:30c

Clarice: 10/9c

Fox

On Fox, the address has been slated for a 15-minute broadcast (which seems to cut it off), pushing the evening’s lineup back by that same amount of time.

Hell‘s Kitchen: 8:15/7:15c

Call Me Kat:9:15/8:15c

Last Man Standing: 9:45/8:45c