'Celebrating America': 8 Must-See Moments From the Inauguration Special (VIDEO)

The Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris looked a little different this year as precautions for COVID-19 safety restricted Washington, D.C, from putting on the traditional Inaugural Ball.

Instead, viewers were treated to a concert special, Celebrating America, which put a spotlight on everyday heroes from around the country and featured some stellar performances. Hosted by Tom Hanks, the hour-and-a-half event aired across several networks, echoing a message of unity that had been conveyed in remarks made during the inauguration earlier that morning.

Below, we're rounding up some of the must-see moments from Celebrating America, featuring talents such as Bruce Springsteen, Katy Perry, and Justin Timberlake among others.

Bruce Springsteen sings "Land of Hope and Dreams"

The Boss opened the evening's festivities with this touching rendition of his song.

Jon Bon Jovi performs "Here Comes the Sun"

Fellow rocker Jon Bon Jovi brought the sunshine from Miami with his waterside performance of the Beatles tune.

Ant Clemons & Justin Timberlake sing "Better Days"

Teaming up for a smooth performance, Clemons and Timberlake serenaded viewers across America from Memphis, Tennessee.

Demi Lovato performs "Lovely Day"

Songstress Lovato led in a group performance of Bill Withers' song featuring frontline workers around the country. But it had to be Joe Biden's grandson who stole the segment as the camera cut to the first family in the White House.

It's a lovely day around the USA! Thank you @ddlovato for helping America get dancing tonight. 💃🇺🇸 #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/QtRxWg0mQD — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021

John Legend sings "Feeling Good"

The Voice coach performed with the Lincoln Memorial as his background, moving to the piano partway through his moment in the spotlight.

Katy Perry performs "Firework"

In an fitting moment, American Idol's Perry closed the night out with a show-stopping version of her tune as actual fireworks lit up the D.C. sky.

Lin-Manuel Miranda recites "The Cure of Troy"

Hamilton's main man took a moment to recite Seamus Heaney's poetry from a Washington Heights theater.

It's day one and we are not throwing away our shot at unifying the country and fighting for a better future for American families. Thank you @Lin_Manuel for your beautiful performance at #Inauguration2021. pic.twitter.com/VDgbTqjksd — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 21, 2021

Brayden Harrington Recites JFK's Inaugural Speech

This young New Hampshire native first made headlines during the DNC where he shared his story about struggling with a stutter. Under Biden's mentoring, the boy was included in the evening's festivities in a special way.