NBC Summer 2021 Premiere Dates: ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘American Ninja Warrior’ and ‘Making It’

If you’re looking for fun competition shows to watch this summer, NBC has you covered.

The network has set the returns of America’s Got Talent (Tuesday, June 1 at 8/7c), American Ninja Warrior (Monday, May 31 at 8/7c), and Making It (Thursday, June 3 at 8/7c).

AGT is back for its 16th season, as are judges Simon Cowell (who missed the end of last season due to a back injury), Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara (who joined last season). Terry Crews is also back as host of the talent competition. NBC teases that viewers will see “some of the wildest acts to ever grace the stage.”

Athletes will tackle what’s being called the world’s most difficult obstacle course in the 13th season of American Ninja Warrior this summer, with hosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila, and Zuri Hall returning. The season will take place in Seattle, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. The age limit has also been lowered to 15 years old. If someone can conquer the four stages of Las Vegas’ National Finals, they’ll walk away with $1 million.

Executive producers and hosts Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman are back for a third season of craft-competition Making It. Eight makers from across the country tackle a variety of handmade projects in hopes of impressing Poehler, Offerman, trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, and creative visionary/author Simon Doonan. Jimmy DiResta returns as the Wood Shop Master. New this season is the Mega Craft challenge, spanning an entire episode and showcasing the makers’ skills.