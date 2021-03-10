J.J. Abrams Visits Springfield in ‘The Simpsons’ First Look (PHOTO)

The man behind hit franchises from Star Trek to Star Wars is ruining Homer Simpson’s plans in the latest episode of The Simpsons.

In an exclusive first look photo, see the animated version of director and producer J.J. Abrams paying a visit to Springfield, as himself, of course. In the March 14th episode, “Do Pizza Bots Dream of Electric Guitars,” Homer tries to reunite a mechanical band from his younger days, but Abrams gets a hold of them first. Talk about poor timing…

In the image below, it appears that one of the mechanical band members resembling a bull in a hoodie is being transported by none other than BB-8 lookalikes, spherical droids like the one introduced in Star Wars‘s latest trilogy of films, the first and third of which Abrams helmed.

Homer looks as though he has something to hide as he can barely make eye contact with the Hollywood heavyweight. We’re wondering whether Abrams will show some compassion for Homer, or not.

Abrams’ TV credits include hits like Lost,Lovecraft Country, Felicity, Westworld, and Little Voice. With a roster that hefty, we can only imagine what The Simpsons team came up with for what’s sure to be a riotous installment.

This is Abrams’ first appearance on The Simpsons, so don’t miss out. And stay tuned for plenty of future episodes as Fox has renewed The Simpsons through Season 34.

