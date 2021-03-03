‘The Simpsons’ Is Here to Stay as Fox Renews Animated Comedy for Seasons 33 & 34

D’oh boy! The Simpsons are sticking around for at least a little longer: Fox has announced that the animated comedy has been renewed for Seasons 33 and 34.

The additional seasons will give the animation domination kingpin, now around through 2023, a total number of 757 episodes. “Woo Hoo! With any luck the show will soon be older than I am,” noted Homer Simpson in a statement released by Fox to the press.

Officially the longest-running scripted primetime series in TV history, The Simpsons made its debut 31 years ago in 1990 and has remained a staple ever since. Along with the renewal news The Simpsons is celebrating another milestone this month as the show’s landmark 700th episode arrives Sunday, March 21.

“Everyone at The Simpsons is thrilled to be renewed once more, and we are planning lots of big surprises,” series creator and executive producer Matt Groening shared in a statement. “Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will get contact lenses, and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time.”

In other words, prepare for plenty of shenanigans from Homer (Dan Castellaneta), Marge (Julie Kavner), Bart (Nancy Cartwright), Lisa (Yeardley Smith), Maggie and their fellow Springfield residents in the years to come.

Currently, The Simpsons are averaging 7 million viewers across all platforms and is one of TV’s most-followed programs with 63 million social media fans. The show’s Season 32 premiere last September was its highest-rated return from the last five years.

