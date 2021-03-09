‘New Amsterdam’ Sneak Peek: Reynolds Has Bad News About Kapoor’s Heart (VIDEO)

Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) may have used medical director Dr. Max Goodwin’s (Ryan Eggold) mantra, “How can I help?” when he answered his call at the end of the New Amsterdam Season 3 premiere, but he’s not going to hear that when he returns o try to help save the life of former colleague Dr. Vijay Kapoor (Anupam Kher).

Kapoor’s battle with COVID has left his heart so damaged that he needs a new mitral valve. But as Reynolds, who temporarily returns after his move to San Francisco last season, shares with Max in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 9 episode, it’s not that simple.

“What do you mean you can’t operate?” Max asks his former head of cardiovascular surgery in the clip. “I didn’t fly you out here to not operate.”

Reynolds details the challenges he’s facing, including that he can’t fix the valve “because the virus has damaged the heart muscle around the valve. There’s nothing to sew a new valve into.”

“Doing nothing isn’t an option,” Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) argues.

Watch the clip above for more as Reynolds shares what he can do and then talks to Sharpe about the guilt he feels when it comes to COVID’s impact on his hospital back in San Francisco.

“Reynolds is a visitor now. He’s no longer in the system. That throws him a little bit,” Sims earlier told TV Insider of his return. “It’s a very smart thing the writers have done to put Reynolds in that predicament of having to come back to help his friend because as far as I’m concerned, very little could bring him back.”

Let’s just hope that he is able to help his friend.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC