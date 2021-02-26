‘Jeopardy!’: How Do You Think Mike Richards Is Doing as Guest Host? (POLL)

Jeopardy!‘s second guest host since the death of Alex Trebek has been in the spotlight for a week now — he ends his stint on March 5 — so we thought it was time to ask: How do you think Mike Richards is doing?

When the executive producer of Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune made his debut on February 22, he said that he was jumping in to fill a hole left in between Ken Jennings‘ The Chase-related obligations and the other guest hosts coming on board. Which isn’t to say, of course, that he couldn’t be persuaded to step in full time.

We know how that many fans were very happy with G.O.A.T. Champ Jennings, but viewers have also praised Richards for his seamless jump in front of the cameras.

Next in line: Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whittaker, Mayim Bialik, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

In the meantime, we’d love to know what you think about his hosting skills, and whether you’d like to see him take over the role.

Cast your vote in our poll, below, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

