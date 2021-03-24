The 2021 ISU World Figure Skating Championships Tee Up a Duos Rival and More

Last year’s Worlds were canceled due to the pandemic, but as of press time, 2021’s ISU World Figure Skating championships are still a go in Stockholm, only without spectators. NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock Premium share coverage through March 28.

The Ladies and Pairs take the ice Wednesday, March 24 for their short programs, ahead of the free skates that decide their medals on March 26 and March 25, respectively.

But America’s hopes rest more with quad king Nathan Chen, who begins his quest for a third Men’s title March 25 (and finishes it March 27), and rival Ice Dancing duos Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

It would be a first Worlds gold for either team, veterans who’ve each been bridesmaids to France’s four-time champs Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron in the past. (Those two are sitting this one out, which ups their chances.) And it will be close: At January’s U.S. championships, real-life couple Chock and Bates led after their swingin’, record-setting “Too Darn Hot” rhythm dance.

While their snake-charmer free dance is already considered a classic, Hubbell and Donohue bested it with their own stunner. Set to a medley of “Hallelujah” covers by Jeff Buckley and k.d. lang, it’ll give you chills. Tune in March 26 and 27 for the showdown.

ISU World Figure Skating Championships, Wednesday, March 24, Check listings, NBC, NBCSN and Peacock Premium