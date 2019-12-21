NBC Brings Figure Skating Fans Highlights From the ISU Grand Prix

The ISU Grand Prix Series concluded December 5–8 with the Torino, Italy, finals — the year's biggest competition outside the World Championships — but NBC gift wraps this two-hour recap special for casual figure-skating fans.

With the top six contenders in each discipline making the cut, the men's event features a highly anticipated meeting between U.S. champ Nathan Chen, looking for his third consecutive Grand Prix title, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan.

American Bradie Tennell skates in a ladies' field dominated by four Russian contenders, including Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova, who both do quads.

And while the U.S. failed to qualify a pairs team, two American ice-dancing duos are in the running: reigning Grand Prix champs Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (above) and Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

They'll need to best France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who are so good they can pull off a program inspired by Fame.

Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix Final, 4/3c, NBC