‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Will the Difficult Chris Reconsider Marriage? (VIDEO)

Fans of Married at First Sight know that Season 12 delivers on the drama, especially when it comes to Chris.

After declaring that he wanted a divorce in the episode on February 24, Chris’s friend and pastor are trying to convince him otherwise in a sneak peak exclusive to TV Insider. They urge him to get to know Paige better, and to think about the other people involved, such as their families. They also discuss how Chris’ decision is disrespectful to Paige.

“You have currently a diamond. Period,” says the pastor. “Those are rare.”

But getting to change his mind could be easier said than done, considering the main factor behind Chris’ decision is his pregnant ex-fiance in Chicago, with whom he’d been with after signing up for Married at First Sight.

“I think you need marriage, bro,” Chris’ friend says. “There’s a lot to Paige, a lot at the core that you don’t even see.”

Can Chris hear his supporters clearly given he keeps checking his phone? Check out his reaction to their words above, and don’t miss the full scene unfold when Married at First Sight‘s latest episode airs on Lifetime March 3.

Married at First Sight, Season 12, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime