Sarah Cooper Comedy Picked Up at CBS — Watch Some of Her Best Moments (VIDEO)

Sarah Cooper’s officially heading to CBS as the network has picked up her comedy series.

The writer and actress, who became a viral sensation with her TikTok videos in which she’d lip-sync speeches and statements from political figures like Donald Trump, is moving forward with the project based on her book How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as a half-hour single-camera series, Cooper’s untitled potential show would follow three professional women at various stages in their careers as they navigate their roles at a male-dominated fields. Co-written and executive produced by Cooper and Cindy Chupack, the pilot and series would see Chupack serve as showrunner. There are no plans for Cooper to star in the series at this time.

The writer and actress made her Netflix debut later last year with the scripted comedy special Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, which featured a slew of big stars including Helen Mirren, Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, Winona Ryder, and Ben Stiller alongside Cooper. Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne directed the special.

In case you haven’t caught up on Cooper’s shtick yet, catch some of her most memorable viral moments below.

How to Medical

How to Drugs

How to Climate Change

How to Bible

How to Immigration Policy