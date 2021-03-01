‘Supernatural’ Writers & Producers Head to ‘The Boys’ for Season 3

Jensen Ackles isn’t the only Supernatural alum heading to The Boys for Season 3 at Amazon Prime Video.

Various writers and producers from The CW hit series are also reportedly set to reunite on the series created by Supernatural‘s Eric Kripke. The creatives said to be joining Kripke behind the scenes include Meredith Glynn, David Reed, and Jim Michaels, according to Variety.

Glynn and Reed are joining the team as executive producers, while Michaels will co-executive produce on the bloody superhero satire. In their Supernatural days, Glynn served as a co-executive producer and writer, Reed worked as a writer and script coordinator, and Michaels was a producer and co-executive producer.

The trio also joins fellow Supernatural vets Phil Sgriccia and Christopher Lennertz, who have been with The Boys since it launched on Amazon. In front of the camera, Supernatural fans will see Ackles portray the original Supe, Soldier Boy, who is a new character in Season 3.

Filming has already begun as Season 3 production gets underway in Canada. Stay tuned for more details.

The Boys, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video