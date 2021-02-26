Austin Butler & Callum Turner Join Apple’s Limited Series ‘Masters of the Air’

The star power of the upcoming Apple limited series Masters of the Air grows.

Austin Butler and Callum Turner have been cast as Major Gale Cleven and Major John Egan, respectively, in the international drama that reunites Band of Brothers and The Pacific‘s Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman. (Both of those series aired on HBO.)

The Apple TV+ series, based on Donald L. Miller’s book, “follows the true, deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep,” the logline reads.

Butler’s previous TV credits include The Shannara Chronicles, Arrow, and The Carrie Diaries. Turner starred in The Capture and War & Peace.

Spielberg (through Amblin Television) and Hanks and Goetzman (for Playtone) will executive produce. Joining writers John Orloff and Graham Yost as co-executive producers are Amblin Television’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey and Playtone’s Steven Shareshian.

Masters of the Air joins other upcoming series on Apple TV+ including The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (with Samuel L. Jackson starring and executive producing), WeCrashed (starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto), Lessons in Chemistry (starring and executive produced by Brie Larson), a new drama series from Team Downey and Adam Perlman, and High Desert (starring Patricia Arquette, who will executive produce with director Ben Stiller).