Tuesday TV Ratings: Does ‘Superman & Lois’ Premiere Soar Above the Competition?

Superman & Lois debuted on February 23, and while its numbers were nowhere near The CW’s other 2021 premiere (Walker), it did bring in the most viewers at 8/7c on a Tuesday (1.7 million) since 2019 (The Flash).

But it was a rerun of NCIS that won the night in viewers (5.3 million) and a new episode of This Is Us that scored the victory in the key demo (0.9 rating among adults 18-49). However, the latter was down from last week (1.1 rating, 5.6 million viewers).

Here’s the breakdown for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):