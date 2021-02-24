Tuesday TV Ratings: Does ‘Superman & Lois’ Premiere Soar Above the Competition?
Superman & Lois debuted on February 23, and while its numbers were nowhere near The CW’s other 2021 premiere (Walker), it did bring in the most viewers at 8/7c on a Tuesday (1.7 million) since 2019 (The Flash).
But it was a rerun of NCIS that won the night in viewers (5.3 million) and a new episode of This Is Us that scored the victory in the key demo (0.9 rating among adults 18-49). However, the latter was down from last week (1.1 rating, 5.6 million viewers).
Here’s the breakdown for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|To Tell the Truth (ABC)
|0.5
|3.8
|NCIS (CBS)
|0.4
|5.3
|Young Rock (NBC)
|0.7
|3.5
|The Resident (Fox)
|0.2
|1.4
|Superman & Lois (CW)
|0.3
|1.7
|8:30 p.m.
|Kenan (NBC)
|0.5
|2.7
|9:00 p.m.
|black-ish (ABC)
|0.5
|2.4
|FBI (CBS)
|0.4
|4.9
|This Is Us (NBC)
|0.9
|5.0
|Prodigal Son (Fox)
|0.2
|874,000
|Superman & Lois (CW)
|0.3
|1.5
|9:30 p.m.
|mixed-ish (ABC)
|0.4
|2.0
|10 p.m.
|To Tell the Truth (ABC)
|0.4
|2.2
|FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
|0.3
|3.9
|Nurses (NBC)
|0.3
|2.2