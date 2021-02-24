Tuesday TV Ratings: Does ‘Superman & Lois’ Premiere Soar Above the Competition?

Meredith Jacobs
Tyler Hoechlin Superman & Lois Series Premiere Clark Kent
The CW

Superman & Lois debuted on February 23, and while its numbers were nowhere near The CW’s other 2021 premiere (Walker), it did bring in the most viewers at 8/7c on a Tuesday (1.7 million) since 2019 (The Flash).

But it was a rerun of NCIS that won the night in viewers (5.3 million) and a new episode of This Is Us that scored the victory in the key demo (0.9 rating among adults 18-49). However, the latter was down from last week (1.1 rating, 5.6 million viewers).

Here’s the breakdown for Tuesday, February 23, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.To Tell the Truth (ABC)0.53.8
NCIS (CBS)0.45.3
Young Rock (NBC)0.73.5
The Resident (Fox)0.21.4
Superman & Lois (CW)0.31.7
8:30 p.m.Kenan (NBC)0.52.7
9:00 p.m.black-ish (ABC)0.52.4
FBI (CBS)0.44.9
This Is Us (NBC)0.95.0
Prodigal Son (Fox)0.2874,000
Superman & Lois (CW)0.31.5
9:30 p.m.mixed-ish (ABC)0.42.0
10 p.m.To Tell the Truth (ABC)0.42.2
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)0.33.9
Nurses (NBC)0.32.2

