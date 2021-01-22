Thursday TV Ratings: Jared Padalecki's 'Walker' Comes on Strong

Jared Padalecki returned to The CW just two months after Supernatural's finale, and his new series, Walker, debuted with a 0.4 rating (among adults 18-49) and 2.4 million viewers. That's up from Supernatural's last outing and the CW's largest audience in the slot since December 2016 (Legends of Tomorrow).

Meanwhile, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and Young Sheldon tied for the key 18-49 demo win (0.8 rating), while the latter brought in the most viewers: 7.1 million.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, January 21, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):