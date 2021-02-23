‘The Masked Singer’ Season 5 to Introduce Wildcards Who Can Replace a Contestant

The Masked Singer Season 5 has a new twist, and the show promises it’s “game-changing.”

In addition to the two groups (A and B) made up of five contestants each, when the Fox hit premieres its new season on March 10 there will be several Wildcard rounds that introduce new masked celebrities.

The Wildcards, whose costumes have yet to be revealed, will take the stage and perform at the end of a given episode to try to replace a contestant from the group and compete for the Golden Mask Trophy.

The Season 5 contestants have a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six gold medals, and two world records. Keep that in mind as you guess — and celebrities are unmasked — throughout the season.

While Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger are all returning as panelists, Niecy Nash is stepping in as guest host (following Nick Cannon testing positive for COVID-19) to kick off the new episodes.

The Masked Singer, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, March 10, 8/7c, Fox