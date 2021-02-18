The Masked Dancer may have just ended (Gabby Douglas won as Cotton Candy), but it won’t be long before costumed celebrities take the stage Wednesday nights once again.

The Masked Singer returns for its fifth season March 10, and during Dancer finale on February 17, Fox unveiled a look at the first new footage of the performers.

As the video below shows, get ready for Pig, Grandpa Monster (look at the walker!), Chameleon, Black Swan, Phoenix, and others — “So creepy but so magical,” panelist Nicole Scherzinger says at one point — in what’s being called “a game-changing season.” Plus, see Niecy Nash filling in as guest host, and making quite the entrance, after Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID-19.

“This show is all about pushing boundaries,” panelist Ken Jeong says. Season 4 featured the first duo; what could be in store next?

Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy also return to the panelists’ table for Season 5.

The Masked Singer, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, March 10, 8/7c, Fox