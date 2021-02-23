What You Need to Know About ‘The Simpsons’ New Dr. Hibbert, Kevin Michael Richardson

The Simpsons ‘ Dr. Julius Hibbert is undergoing a change as the show makes another move to diversify its voice cast. Harry Shearer has stepped down in the role as the Black doctor, replaced by veteran Black actor Kevin Michael Richardson.

And while you might not be familiar with Richardson’s face, you’re likely very familiar with his work. The experienced actor has voiced characters on Family Guy, American Dad!, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and F Is for Family. And he’s no stranger to The Simpsons. The performer has appeared in more than 70 episodes of the series, starting in 2009.

The actor will also voice a few different characters in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Robert Kirkman series Invincible.

Shearer’s final appearance as Dr. Hibbert occurred in the February 21 episode, “Dairy Queen.” He’ll continue to provide voice talent for his other roles, including Mr. Burns, Ned Flanders, and Principal Skinner.

Several other animated comedies have also recast the voices for their Black characters, including Big Mouth and Family Guy

