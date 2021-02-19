The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s latest series looks tantalizingly good.

Amazon Prime Video has released the newest preview (below) for the upcoming animated Invincible, premiering on Friday, March 26, with the first three hour-long episodes. The rest of the eight episodes will roll out weekly, with the action-packed season finale set for April 30.

The series follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose father is the planet’s most powerful superhero, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). Mark wants to be just like him, as the trailer below shows.

It’s just a matter of when, not it, he gets his own powers, though it does take time and there are a couple of rough landings. As a result, he feels he must “be better,” he admits to his mom, Debbie (Sandra Oh). “After everything he’s done, how can I live up to all that?”

But Debbie wants him to figure out the kind of hero he wants to be, not necessarily follow in his father’s footsteps. And that’s probably a good thing, since Mark is going to learn that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible‘s voice cast also includes Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Andrew Rannells, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, Melise, Kevin Michael Richardson, Grey Griffin, and Khary Payton.

Invincible, Series Premiere, Friday, March 26, Amazon Prime Video