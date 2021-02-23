A Magic Kingdom TV Franchise Could Be Coming to Disney+

For All Mankind creator Ronald D. Moore is developing a series for Disney+ based on the Magic Kingdom theme park, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Disney’s Imagineering team will work on the show.

Moore is already working on a Swiss Family Robinson series for the streaming service.

The Society of Explorers and Adventurers will be the first in the series, the report says.

Films have already been made about several Disney park rides, such as 2003’s The Haunted Mansion and the upcoming Jungle Cruise. And looking at the lives of Disney characters has already proven successful, witness Once Upon a Time, which aired on ABC from 2011 to 2018. (It’s now streaming on Disney+, as is 2017’s one-season Once Upon a Time in Wonderland spinoff).