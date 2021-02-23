How Did ‘Jeopardy!’ EP Mike Richards Do as Guest Host? Fans Weigh In

Jeopardy! welcomed its second guest host since Alex Trebek‘s death, as executive producer Mike Richards stepped into the spotlight February 22, hot on the heels of G.O.A.T. champion Ken Jennings‘ successful run.

At the start of the show, Richards explained just what he was doing there. The experienced host and multiple Emmy-winning producer explained that due to COVID some potential guest hosts were “understandably a little reticent to shoot. So, as the producer, my job is to quite literally live the mantra ‘the show must go on.'”

At the end of the show, he also paid tribute to the beloved Trebek, saying, “As Alex said, we’re trying to build a kinder and gentler society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re going to get there. See you next time.”

Richards will host the show for the next two weeks, finishing his gig on Friday, March 5. So, how did he do on his first night out?

We would have guessed that he’d have a hard time getting better reviews than Jennings, as a majority of Jeopardy! fans seemed pretty darn happy with the job that he did. So far, though, fans are on board with the suave multi-hyphenate. Below, what some have to say. And be sure to tell us how you thought he did in the comments below!

Can Mike Richards be the standard for future #Jeopardy hosts? He’s awesome… — Ed Murdoch (@emurdoch1) February 23, 2021

I thought Mike Richards did an excellent job hosting #jeopardy tonight! Ken Jennings was great, too. Big shoes to fill, that’s for sure, but the Jeopardy legacy lives on! pic.twitter.com/62FuiBBfYT — Rebecca was vaccinated! 🧬 (@RLMorales123) February 23, 2021

I give Mike Richards a solid A for his first game. Friendly demeanor, kept the pace going. #Jeopardy — Phil Lemos (@Phil_Lemos) February 23, 2021

Mike Richards is better at this than Ken Jennings. #Jeopardypic.twitter.com/Q3sz63ZVK8 — ross (@OnceUponARoss) February 23, 2021

Alex Trebek would’ve been proud of his executive producer.

Mike Richards did an awesome job on his first episode as guest-host on @Jeopardypic.twitter.com/EaFBYMkbqf — Roxana Callejas (@SalvyRox) February 23, 2021

Fellow guest stars including Katie Couric, who begins her run on Monday, March 8, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Aaron Rodgers, Bill Whittaker, and Mayim Bialik are coming up next.

