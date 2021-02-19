Allison Janney Posts a ‘Mom’ Love Letter After News It Ends With Season 8

Series star Allison Janneyhas weighed in on the news that Mom is coming to an end this May after eight seasons.

Following the announcement, the actress, who plays Bonnie, released a statement on Instagram saying, “Getting to be part of Mom these past 8 years…showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery, has been one of the great honors of my life.”

She then thanked co-creator Chuck Lorre, the executive producers, and writers (see them all listed in the post below) “for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life” and her “amazingly talented” cast mates, including “of course Anna Faris,” who played her on-screen daughter Christy until her departure between Seasons 7 and 8. Her character was written out in the premiere via the reveal that she’d received a full scholarship to Georgetown Law School.

Jaime Pressly (Jill) also addressed the news on Instagram, reflecting that she hadn’t seen any of it when she “had the great fortune of being asked to join” in Season 2. “But I knew with Chuck Lorre at the helm and Allison Janney and Anna Faris as the leads it must be something special,” she wrote. Read her lengthy message below.

Mom follows Bonnie and her friends from her Alcoholics Anonymous group. Janney is the only series regular left from the first season in 2013. The series also stars Mimi Kennedy (Marjorie), Beth Hall (Wendy), William Fichtner (Adam), and Kristen Johnston (Tammy). The series finale will air on May 6.

