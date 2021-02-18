‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Ending With Season 7 — Find Out When the Series Finale Will Air

The NCIS franchise is losing one of its own this season.

NCIS: New Orleans, the spinoff introduced back in 2014 in a backdoor pilot on the mothership and starring Scott Bakula (Special Agent Dwayne Pride), is ending with its current seventh season, Deadline reports. Its series finale, which will take the drama five past the 150 episodes milestone, will air on May 16.

But as sad as it may be that the series has been canceled, given showrunners and executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash commenting they’re “disappointed … to see NOLA end,” at least fans can rest easy knowing that they’ll get to say a proper goodbye — and likely won’t be left with a major cliffhanger as could’ve happened if the cancellation had come closer to or after the finale.

“We’re pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in the announcement. In other words, fans, expect closure.

That leaves NCIS (in its 18th season) and the LA spinoff (in its 12th) still on air, though neither has been picked up for the 2021-2022 season yet. If they are, there’s a chance there could still be three series in the franchise airing at the same time: CBS may be adding another spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii, to its lineup.

NCIS: New Orleans stars Bakula, Vanessa Ferlito (Special Agent Tammy Gregorio), Necar Zadegan (Special Agent Hannah Khoury), Charles Michael Davis (Special Agent Quentin Carter), Rob Kerkovich (Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund), Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (Patton Plame), Chelsea Field (Rita Devereaux), and CCH Pounder (Dr. Loretta Wade).

