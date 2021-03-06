Flashback to ‘The Love Boat’ With a Donny Osmond Two-Parter on Decades

Come aboard The Love Boat for a starry two-parter from 1980 that premieres Monday, March 8.

The ship’s crew bring the laughs when a sprinkler incident forces Captain Stubing (Gavin MacLeod) to share his cabin with Doc (Bernie Kopell), Gopher (Fred Grandy) and Isaac (Ted Lange). The passengers, meanwhile, provide the drama.

Donny Osmond guest stars as Danny Fields, an up-and-coming singer whom cruise director Julie McCoy (Lauren Tewes, above, with Osmond) hopes to connect with a record producer (Rich Little). Sounds perfect, until Danny’s loving family from West Virginia (Marion Ross, Richard Paul, Slim Pickens and Loni Anderson) surprise him.

He’s convinced they’ll embarrass him and reveal he’s a little bit country when his act (he wows the Acapulco Lounge with a “Travelin’ Band” cover in Part 2) is a little bit rock ‘n’ roll. What Danny doesn’t know: The producer is smitten with his engaged sister (don’t miss Little and Anderson’s disco lesson!) and pretty much everyone enjoys his kin’s impromptu hoedowns.

We can’t speak for the folks (Pam Grier and Robert Guillaume) too busy hiding their affair from their spouses!

The Love Boat, Monday, March 8, 6/5c, Decades