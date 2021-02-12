‘Sex and the City’ Has Been Remastered on HBO Max Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

HBO Max is bringing a new-and-improved version ofSex and the City to its streaming service beginning Friday, February 12.

The series — starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon — is a candy-colored version of New York City, from the clothes to the street, and now it will look even more vibrant thanks to a 16:9 full frame aspect ratio that provides an extended frame for wide screens.

The series, which debuted in 1998, was shot in standard definition, but over the past year, HBO has had film negatives scanned into 4K to create these HD masters.

The news comes shortly after the announcement of Sex and the City‘s revival series And Just Like That…, which will feature Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte sans Samantha. With filming scheduled to begin in New York City this spring, now’s the perfect time for a series binge of the original show.

HBO Max also unveiled a peek at the improved imagery in a teaser promo. Catch it below, and don’t miss Sex and the City on HBO Max now.

Sex and the City, Streaming now, HBO Max