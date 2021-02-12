Thursday TV Ratings: ‘Clarice’ Premiere Wins Time Slot, ‘Young Sheldon’ Tops Night

CBS’s highly-anticipated follow-up to The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice, won its time slot when it premiered Thursday with 4.0 million viewers and a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49. It beat out ABC’s The Hustler and Dateline NBC, and was a major improvement for CBS, which had been airing Star Trek: Discovery reruns at 10/9c (1.6 million viewers, 0.2 rating last week).

Young Sheldon topped the night in both total viewers (7.3 million) and the key demo (0.8 rating). Elsewhere, Mr. Mayor was down, Walker ticked down, and The Unicorn was up from last week.

Here’s the breakdown for Thursday, February 11, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):