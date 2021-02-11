Will There Be a ‘True Detective’ Season 4?

It’s been almost two years since True Detective‘sSeason 3 finale, but could the HBO drama return for more?

It sounds like there’s a chance. “We’re working with a couple of writers to find the right tone and take,” Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, said to Deadline, but noted they’re not going to make another season of the popular crime drama just because they can. “Quality is what’s going to guide us.”

The anthology series premiered in 2014, with Season 1 starring Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Monaghan, Michael Potts, and Tory Kittles. Season 2 then aired in 2015 and starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly, and Vince Vaughn. It was three and a half years later, in 2019, when Season 3, with Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, premiered, so this wait since last season hasn’t been that long, considering.

Right now, all we can do is wait and see if True Detective does come back and who joins the cast. Going by the pattern set with the three seasons that have been released, chances are we should expect to see new faces if it returns.