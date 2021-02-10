‘The Stand’ Finale Sneak Peek: Frannie Meets Her Daughter (VIDEO)

Is there hope in The Stand finale?

Frannie (Odessa Young) seems to be a bit pessimistic in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of her talking to her daughter as we see the residents of Boulder trying to rebuild their community. “I wish I could tell you every story has a happy ending,” Frannie tells her daughter in the clip. “Truth is, most stories don’t end at all, not really.”

While those in Boulder are making progress, she’s not so sure how long it will take to get Boulder up and running. “How long before we go from rebuilding back to just living again?” Frannie asks.

Watch the clip above for more, to see how things are going in Boulder, and to meet Frannie’s daughter.

The finale is written by Stephen King, “who has always expressed regret at the original ending of the novel and how it didn’t feel to him like Frannie got to, as he puts it, make her stand,” Young previously told TV Insider.

The Stand, Finale, Thursday, CBS All Access