'In Treatment' Returning for Season 4, Uzo Aduba to Star

HBO is officially returning to treatment.

In Treatment is returning for a fourth season, with Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America, Orange Is the New Black) set to star. Production will begin this fall under COVID-19 guidelines, and the new episodes of the half-hour drama will air in 2021 on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

Three-time Emmy winner Aduba will star as the therapist at the center of the season, "the observant, empathetic" Dr. Brooke Lawrence, who will be dealing with her own issues while treating "a diverse trio of patients." Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The original In Treatment premiered in 2008 and ran for three seasons. It starred Gabriel Byrne (as the therapist, Dr. Paul Weston) and Dianne Wiest. Wiest and guest actor Glynn Turman won Emmys and Byrne received a Golden Globe.

Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, and Melissa Bernstein serve as executive producers on In Treatment, while Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby are co-executive producers.

See Also Regina King & Uzo Aduba on Their Emmy Tributes to Breonna Taylor Both winners at the Emmys (for 'Watchmen' and 'Mrs. America') explained why they used TV's biggest night to bring awareness to the EMT's death at the hands of the police.

In Treatment, Season 4, 2021, HBO