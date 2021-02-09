‘The Resident’s Conrad & Nic Talk Baby Names — What Gets Shot Down? (VIDEO)

There’s a bright light on a sad day at Chastain in the February 9 episode of The Resident.

Yes, the hospital may be on the verge of shutting down due to the sale by Red Rock (apparently it’s the perfect site for condos, because who cares about saving lives when money is involved?), but first, a bit of happiness: Nic (Emily VanCamp) and Conrad (Matt Czuchry) get in one last ultrasound at their hospital before it closes completely in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.

“Only hard part was finding an ultrasound that hadn’t been shipped to Atlanta General,” Dr. Gabbi Johnson (Allie McCulloch) tells the parents-to-be.

Their baby girl is 15 weeks old, everything looks good, and they hear her heartbeat. And to completely put their minds at ease, the doctor can order one last round of bloodwork.

Then the newlyweds begin discussing baby names. Watch the clip above to see some of the names Conrad immediately shoots down from Nic.

But their joy may be short-lived. “Home Before Dark” will see Conrad trying to save the hospital one last time while everyone plans their next career moves. Then the staff must work together to save Nic after she’s injured by a deranged patient.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox