If The Resident has taught us anything, it’s that almost anyone can be redeemed. (Just look at Bruce Greenwood’s Dr. Randolph Bell. Who would’ve thought he’d be capable of any type of warmth back in the series premiere?) But is that true when it comes to Dr. Barrett Cain (Morris Chestnut), the man who rarely seems to care about his patients — even convincing one to have elective surgery in the middle of a pandemic?

In this TV Insider exclusive first look, the Cain and Dr. AJ “Raptor” Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) rivalry is recapped with star commentary, reminding us that one person, at least, believes Cain (likely) has a heart. “I’m giving Barrett a chance to see if he can redeem himself,” AJ told Dr. Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson). She wasn’t convinced.

In the clip, Chestnut says he believes his character “is truly misunderstood.” Warner notes, “We got a glimpse into why he is the way he is.”

“There are plenty of white surgeons out there who did elective surgeries during COVID. Why come after the only other prominent Black cutter?” Cain asked AJ earlier this season. “It doesn’t matter if we’re better. We’re always going to be discounted. It’s about the money! Money’s the one thing they can’t ignore.”

Watch the clip above for more from Chestnut, Warner, and Wilson, as well as season highlights, to stay up to date as we wait for the fallout of the accident that could have a significant impact on Cain’s future as a surgeon.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox