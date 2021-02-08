Amazon Prime Video Announces a Curated List of Programming for Valentine’s Day

It’s that time of year again, but even if it’s not a day you’re looking forward to, Amazon Prime Video’s curated list of Valentine’s Day shows and movies is sure to warm your heart.

The platform’s range of programming includes the hilarious in a punch-gut kind of way Fleabag and movies Sylvie’s Love with Tessa Thompson, Chemical Hearts starringRiverdale‘s Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams (Dash & Lily, This Is Us), the 2019 gender-swapped remake of 2000’s What Women Want, What Men Want with Taraji P. Henson, and Life in a Year with Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne.

Along with Fleabag, other TV options include Upload‘s first season, Catastrophe, and the sweet series Modern Love. See below for more.

Amazon’s Valentine’s Day Suggestions

35 & Ticking (2011)

Aaron Loves Angela (1975)

Australia (2008)

Breathe (2017)

Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Catastrophe: Seasons 1-4 (2015-2019)

Chemical Hearts (2020)

Fleabag: Seasons 1-2 (2016-2017)

Guava Island (2019)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Just Wright (2010)

Life in a Year (2020)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Love Rosie (2015)

Modern Love: Limited Series (2019)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Sylvie’s Love (2020)

The Big Sick (2017)

The Handmaiden (2016)

The Love Letter (2013)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

The Wood (2020)

Time (2020)

Two Night Stand (2015)

Uncle Frank (2020)

Upload: Season 1 (2020)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

What If (2014)

What Men Want (2019)

When A Man Loves a Woman (1994)

Where’s The Love (2014)