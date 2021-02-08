Amazon Prime Video Announces a Curated List of Programming for Valentine’s Day

Modern Love Anne Hathaway
Amazon Prime Video
Modern Love

It’s that time of year again, but even if it’s not a day you’re looking forward to, Amazon Prime Video’s curated list of Valentine’s Day shows and movies is sure to warm your heart.

The platform’s range of programming includes the hilarious in a punch-gut kind of way Fleabag and movies Sylvie’s Love with Tessa Thompson, Chemical Hearts starringRiverdale‘s Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams (Dash & Lily, This Is Us), the 2019 gender-swapped remake of 2000’s What Women Want, What Men Want with Taraji P. Henson, and Life in a Year with Jaden Smith and Cara Delevingne.

Fleabag Season 2 Phoebe Waller Bridge Andrew Scott

Fleabag (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Along with Fleabag, other TV options include Upload‘s first season, Catastrophe, and the sweet series Modern Love. See below for more.

Amazon’s Valentine’s Day Suggestions

35 & Ticking (2011)

Aaron Loves Angela (1975)

Australia (2008)

Breathe (2017)

Brittany Runs a Marathon (2019)

Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Catastrophe: Seasons 1-4 (2015-2019)

Modern Love Dev Patel Catherine Keener

Modern Love (Amazon Prime Video)

Chemical Hearts (2020)

Fleabag: Seasons 1-2 (2016-2017)

Guava Island (2019)

Intolerable Cruelty (2003)

Just Wright (2010)

Life in a Year (2020)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Love Rosie (2015)

Modern Love: Limited Series (2019)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Sense and Sensibility (1995)

Sylvie’s Love (2020)

The Big Sick Kumail Nanjiani Zoe Kazan

The Big Sick (Lionsgate /Courtesy Everett Collection)

The Big Sick (2017)

The Handmaiden (2016)

The Love Letter (2013)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (2021)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

The Secret: Dare to Dream (2020)

The Weekend (2019)

The Wood (2020)

Time (2020)

Two Night Stand (2015)

Uncle Frank (2020)

Upload: Season 1 (2020)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Upload Season 1 Robbie Amell Andy Allo

Upload (Amazon Prime Video)

What If (2014)

What Men Want (2019)

When A Man Loves a Woman (1994)

Where’s The Love (2014)

