'Chicago P.D.' Sneak Peek: Is Intelligence Dealing With a Failed Carjacking? (VIDEO)

The members of Intelligence are going to have their work cut out for them with the case in the February 3 episode of Chicago P.D.

What looks like a failed carjacking may or may not be just that, as seen in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of "In Your Care." Due to what little they have to go on — their only witness is the one who called it in — they can only speculate as to what happened until their victim wakes up at Med.

According to the toxicology report, no drugs or alcohol were found in the victim's system. As Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) points out, it's likely a failed carjacking due to the increase of them in that neighborhood, which is the "perfect territory" for it. And based on the signs that the victim was beaten in and out of the car, Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) agrees.

They do get a hit on the offender's car, which was reported stolen two months ago. Watch the clip above for details on the owner.

In addition to this investigation into a complicated carjacking case — "the truth is more complicated than they realize," the logline teases — "In Your Care" sees Burgess (Marina Squerciati) learns something about a past case "that will change her life forever."

