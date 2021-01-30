What's Coming to Amazon in February 2021

Tell Me Your Secrets

Amazon Prime Video is gearing up for February with a fresh slate of new and familiar titles.

Along with adding new originals such as the thrilling drama Tell Me Your Secretswith Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman, and Clifford, the streamer will also debut the film Bliss with Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek. Favorite films among this month's batch include Coming to America, just in time before the sequel arrives in March.

Below, catch the full roundup of what's coming to Amazon Prime Video this February.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

February TBA

*Tell Me Your Secrets - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

February 1

Antz (1998)

Australia (2008)

Be My Valentine (2013) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Burn Motherf**ker, Burn! (2017) (Showtime)

Coming to America (1988)

Courageous (2011)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Down to Earth (2001)

Hitsville: The Making of Motown (2019) (Showtime)

How She Move (2008)

Imagine That (2009)

Just Wright (2010)

Kiki (2017) (IFC Films Unlimited)

Love by Accident (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Love by the 10th Date (2017) (Lifetime Movie Club)

Moulin Rouge (2001)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

SMOOCH (2011) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Spy Next Door (2010)

The Haunting In Connecticut (2009)

The Ides of March (2011)

The Last Appeal (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

The Prestige (2006)

There's Something About Mary (1998)

The Village (2004)

Whitney: Can I Be Me (2017) (Showtime)

19-2: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

African American Lives: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Billions: Seasons 1-3 (Showtime)

Black in Latin America: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Butter and Brown: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

City on a Hill: Season 1 (Showtime)

Civil War Journal: Season 1 (History Vault)

Faster With Finnegan: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Finding Your Roots: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries/PBS Living)

For the Love of Jason: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Genealogy Roadshow: Season 1 (PBS Living)

I Killed My BFF: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

I Married Joan: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Mercy Street: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

One on One: Season 1-5

Raiders of Ghost City: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Safe House: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Game: Seasons 1-3

The White Princess: Season 1 (STARZ)

What's New Scooby-Doo?: Season 1 (Boomerang)

WuTang Clan: Of Mics and Men: Season 1 (Showtime)

February 5

*Bliss - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Little Coincidences (Pequeñas Coincidencias): Season 3

February 12

*Map of Tiny Perfect Things - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

*Clifford - Amazon Original Series: New Episodes

February 16

Catfish (2010)

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi (2019)

February 18

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

February 19

*The Boarding School: Las Cumbres - Amazon Exclusive: Season 1

February 26

The Informer (2020)

*Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers - IMDb TV Original: Limited Series