Best Lines of the Week (February 19-25): ‘It’s Been Agatha All Along!’

TV Insider Staff
Agatha Harkness Kathryn Hahn WandaVision
Disney+

This week, television viewers were treated to a range of giggles, gasps, and good drama. From a shocking reveal about Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) on WandaVision to the introduction of a new mother-daughter duo to fall in love with on Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, streaming services really stepped up to the plate.

But, the fun doesn’t end there! As usual, TV staples Family Guy and The Simpsons reminded us why they’ve remained primetime hits for all these years, with their quick wit and side-splitting dialogue. Viewers were even invited into the lives of superhero legends, with the premiere of Superman & Lois on The CW.

Keep scrolling for some of the best lines that TV had to offer this week.

Chloe Fineman as Britney Spears in the SNL Cold Open
Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“I’d like to give a quick shoutout to our sponsor, The Notes App. Are you looking to post a lame apology twenty years late? Go through the motions with The Notes App.”

Chloe Fineman as Britney Spears lampoons the many belated public mea culpas her character has received since the “Free Britney” movement gained traction.

Superman & Lois Tyler Hoechlin Bitse Tulloch Pilot The CW

Superman & Lois (The CW)

Clark: “I can’t just abandon the world.”

Lois: “The world will always need Superman. Right now, this family needs you more.”

—During the premiere of the new Superman & Lois, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) that he needs to be there for, and support, his family.

 

WandaVision Agatha Harkness Kathryn Hahn Disney Plus
Disney+

WandaVision (Disney+)

“Who’s been messing up everything? It’s been Agatha all along!”

—The popular fan theory that nosy neighbor Agnes was actually sinister witch Agatha Harkness was finally confirmed via a campy title sequence at the end of Episode 7.

The Simpsons Diary Queen Milhouse Bart
Fox

The Simpsons (Fox)

Milhouse: “If you read this diary, you might forget it. Maybe not today -”

Bart: “Okay, good enough!”

—Milhouse (voiced by Pamela Hayden) tries and fails to dissuade Bart (voiced by Nancy Cartwright) from reading a teacher’s diary.

Tell Me Your Secrets - Mary Amy Brenneman Amazon - Prime
Amazon Studios

Tell Me Your Secrets (Amazon Prime Video)

“I have instinct, a mother’s sense of her child, and my daughter is still out there. I know it.”

—Mary (Amy Brenneman) confidently asserts her belief that her daughter Theresa (Stella Baker) is alive, guided by the strength of her maternal instinct.

Kenan Rick Gary Chris Redd Don Johnson NBC Episode 2
NBC

Kenan (NBC)

“Gary, men have a time-honored tradition of how they deal with things: They don’t.”

— Rick (Don Johnson) explains to Gary (Chris Redd) the not-so productive way that men deal with their grief and emotions.

Ginny & Georgia Antonia Gentry Brianne Howey Netflix
Netflix

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix)

Ginny: “What are you wearing? You look like Vanessa Hudgens at Rydell High.”

Georgia: “The fact that your Rizzo is Vanessa and not Stockard is literally everything that’s wrong with your generation.”

—This quick exchange between Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Georgia (Brianne Howey) tells you everything you need to know about this peculiar yet engaging mother-daughter dynamic.

Family Guy Fox Season 18
Fox

Family Guy (Fox)

Waiter: “Did you folks find something on the menu you’d like?”

Guest: “No, 110 pages, and no.”

Family Guy pokes fun at the exceptionally large menu at The Cheesecake Factory after Stewie recommends Brian take his date there.

Cherries Wild Jason Biggs Fox
Fox

Cherries Wild (Fox)

“Your goal tonight is to hit five wild cherries on this gigantic slot machine. But getting five hits of anything is a lot harder than it sounds. Just look at my career.”

Cherries Wild host Jason Biggs, known for his role as Jim Levenstein in the American Pie film franchise, explains to contestants how to win $250,000 on Fox’s new game show.

Painting With John John Lurie HBO Max
HBO

Painting With John (HBO)

“I remember once being in Arby’s and thinking, ‘One day, I’ll be able to afford two Arby’s.’ But I would go back home, and she would wash my clothes, and I’d eat, and then we’d argue about something, and I’d leave again.”

—John Lurie recounts a period in his youth where his desire for independence was not only hindered by his mother, but also his laziness in return.

