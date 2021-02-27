This week, television viewers were treated to a range of giggles, gasps, and good drama. From a shocking reveal about Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) on WandaVision to the introduction of a new mother-daughter duo to fall in love with on Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia, streaming services really stepped up to the plate.

But, the fun doesn’t end there! As usual, TV staples Family Guy and The Simpsons reminded us why they’ve remained primetime hits for all these years, with their quick wit and side-splitting dialogue. Viewers were even invited into the lives of superhero legends, with the premiere of Superman & Lois on The CW.

Keep scrolling for some of the best lines that TV had to offer this week.