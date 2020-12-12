HBO's upcoming Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has added three new cast members, including Matt Smith from The Crown (portraying Prince Philip) and Doctor Who.

The star is set to play Prince Daemon Targaryen, the younger brother to the king.

He's joined by Olivia Cooke from A&E's Bates Motel, who has been tapped to play Alice Hightower, the most beautiful woman in Westeros. Emma D’Arcy (Truth Seekers) takes on the role of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the first-born child of the king.

Paddy Considine (The Outsider) was previously cast as King Viserys Targaryen to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood and is set nearly 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones occurred; it chronicles the Targaryen family.

Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony) are co-creators of the series. Writing is ongoing with filming expected to begin in the new year.

A previous Game of Thrones prequel starring Naomi Watts was scrapped last year after the initial pilot was filmed. However, House of the Dragon has received a 10 episode series order from HBO.