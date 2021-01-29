Meghan Markle Heads 'Love Is in the Air' Programming Slate on Hallmark Movies Now

The Meghan Markle movie When Sparks Fly debuts on Hallmark Movies Now on Monday, February 1, as part of the streamer's "Love Is in the Air" February programming lineup.

The film, which originally aired in 2014, was made two years before the former Suits star met Prince Harry, and sees her playing a journalist, Amy Peterson, who falls for an old flame who's about to marry her best friend. Starring with Markle is Lochlyn Monro from Riverdale.

"I'm a sucker for a romantic comedy," Markle told TV.Goodness.com while promoting the film in 2014. "It was light and easy and it was a departure from Rachel [on Suits], who is so refined and polished. ... It was fun to eat ribs and get barbecue sauce all over my face and run around in jeans all day."

Other movies on the slate include: All Of My Heart: The Wedding (February 1), starring fan favorite Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott as a couple trying to forget their financial troubles on their wedding day (Ed Asner also co-stars); Second Honeymoon (February 8) starring Roma Downey and Tim Matheson, about a couple who plan to separate after 20 years until fate plays a hand; Love At First Dance (Feb. 15), in which dance instructor Hope (Becca Tobin) falls for one of her students (Niall Matter), who is about to be married to someone else in a huge society wedding; and Picture Perfect Mysteries: Newlywed and Dead (February 22), which centers on a murder mystery at a wedding where the groom is killed, and stars married couple Alexa PenaVega and Carlos Penavega.

But there's more than just movies to announce. Season 7 episodes of Hallmark Channel's primetime drama When Calls the Heart, starring Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Lori Loughlin and Jack Wagner, will be available to stream on Fridays starting February 5.