It's good to have boundaries, as Drs. (and new couple) Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson) and AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) are learning on The Resident. And in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of the January 26 episode, "The Accidental Patient," they go about setting them.

"We are both passionate and opinionated people, inside and outside of the operating room," AJ notes. Mina agrees, and says this is why they need ground rules.

"Inside these walls, we keep it strictly professional at all times," says AJ. Though when she adds, "No physical contact of any kind," he suggests that, well, maybe they table that one for now.

Of course, it's clear there are many areas in which they won't agree, and they list some of them: OR music, procedures — and informing patients' loved ones the truth about an elective surgery, a nod to when Dr. Cain, played by Morris Chestnut, encouraged a patient to come in when the hospital needed money; the patient then fell ill with COVID.

Watch the clip above to see their very different opinions about Cain, and the smooth way Mina turns AJ's words around to kick him out of the residents' lounge.

Elsewhere in "The Accidental Patient," Chastain's doctors must save Cain's life after he's hit by a car while being a hero at a crash scene. Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nic (Emily VanCamp) treat one of the crash's victims, but the patient's secretive past complicates their attempt to diagnose her. Plus, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) hopes bringing his TV crew to the hospital will result in positive attention for Chastain.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox